Bengals QB Joe Burrow to Undergo Appendix Surgery

The young star at quarterback for the Bengals is expected to be back at practice sooner rather than later.

PITTSBURGH -- The Cincinnati Bengals will be without starting quarterback Joe Burrow for the start of training camp. Burrow is set to undergo surgery to remove his appendix, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Burrow is expected to miss some practice time, but return to work with the Pittsburgh Steelers' division rival sooner rather than later. There is no exact timetable for his return yet. 

Burrow is fresh off of a spectacular first full season as the starter for the Bengals. After missing the final six games of his rookie campaign with an ACL tear, Burrow threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns while completing a league-high 70.4% of his passes. He was named 2021 Comeback Player of the Year by the Associated Press and Pro Football Writers' Association. 

