Bill Cowher on Ben Roethlisberger's Legacy With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher appeared on the Rachael Ray Show to discuss a number of topics, including his future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Cowher was asked about Roethlisberger's time in Pittsburgh, describing the three years he spent with the quarterback and his impact on the team's history.

"He's been there for 18 years and really embodies everything that a Pittsburgh Steeler is; grit, determination and toughness," Cowher said. "That's who he is. When you think about Ben, you think about the fourth quarter. You think about Ben, you think about extending the play. People hanging on him, yet he's still trying to throw the football."

Cowher and Roethlisberger spent three seasons together, winning Super Bowl XL after entering the playoffs as the last seed in the AFC. This year, despite plenty of people ruling them out, they're sitting last in the conference with a chance at a championship run.

"I think this regular season is just a perfect ending because he not only was able to extend plays as he does, he extended his career to get into the playoffs," Cowher said.

The full interview is set to air Friday, Jan. 21 locally on WPXI.

