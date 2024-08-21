Brandon Aiyuk Update: Steelers Chances Fading Fast?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers roller coaster ride for a wide receiver trade hasn't slowed down yet. Despite noise getting quieter, their anticipation for Brandon Aiyuk remains high, but right now, it's a wait and see situation.
While optimism started to grow in recent weeks, it appears the Steelers are once again in the backseat of the Aiyuk chase. With Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reporting Pittsburgh's latest offer pushed Aiyuk back to San Francisco, new reports claim the "more likely" scenario is the All-Pro wide receiver re-signing with the 49ers.
Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Adam Schefter detailed where the situation currently stands between the 49ers, Aiyuk and the Steelers.
"Here’s what we do know. I think he would like to be in San Francisco," Schefter said. "We know he wants to be paid. And we know the 49ers want to keep him. So if all that is there, all the elements are there, it shouldn’t be that hard. It shouldn’t be that hard to get to the point where you figure out what it’s going to take to get it across the finish line."
The Steelers have reportedly offered the 49ers a second-round pick for Aiyuk and a contract worth less than $28 million. But their offer remains higher than San Francisco's, which is causing a hold up between the two sides.
Pittsburgh isn't out of the race yet, but things seem to be nearing a breaking point. If a deal was to happen, it likely comes before the regular season, but with one preseason game remaining, that clock is ticking.
The Steelers and 49ers have reportedly been quiet for some time now. It's worth monitoring if Pittsburgh's offers change, and if they don't get Aiyuk, where they go next. Some have speculated CeeDee Lamb could be an option, while sources tell Steelers OnSI that JuJu Smith-Schuster could be a name to watch.
