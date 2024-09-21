Breakout Game Coming? Steelers Star Predicts Soon
PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have pulled out two wins this year. Across two games this season, the Steelers have passed for 273 yards and a single passing touchdown by new addition Justin Fields.
The Steelers have lacked discipline throughout the beginning of the season, including flags that called back passes as much as 56 yards.
One facet of the Steelers offense that has been acceptable up to this point is the run game, as they have rushed for 278 yards as a team. However, no touchdowns have been score and the longest rush has been for 20 yards by Najee Harris.
Harris spoke to the media about the run game to this point, citing his disappointment with what they had achieved so far.
“Obviously, when we come out there, it’s not a surprise. Teams are aware of that,” Harris said. “We just got to keep wearing on them. With the run game, it’s not going to be like the pass game where it’s explosive for 80 yards. In the run game, it’s kind of like an art. You got to stick with the twos, twos, threes and now you break a 10, and you might even break a 50 and a 40. It’s just about being consistent. That’s one thing I always tell them, just make sure y’all finish.”
"Dam is going to break," Harris added.
Harris is looking to have a breakout season after the Steelers front office declined to take his fifth-year option, leaving him to be a free agent at the conclusion of this season. After three straight 1,000 yard rushing seasons, Harris will still have to improve in the coming year in order to land an extension. In a league that has continued to deprioritize the rushing game, Harris is looking to change that for the Steelers for the rest of the season.
With the wide receiver room being one of the weaker in football, there is no better time for Harris and Jaylen Warren to step up and lead the team offensively.
