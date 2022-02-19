Brian Flores Lawyer Responds to Hire By Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Brian Flores as their senior defensive assistant, however, the former Miami Dolphins head coach remains in a lawsuit against the NFL, claiming the New York Giants took advantage of his race in the hiring process.

Flores claims the New York Giants held a "sham" interview after already knowing they were going to hire Brian Daboll. Flores filed a 58-page lawsuit against the league, which included teams such as the Giants, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins.

Despite the lawsuit, the Steelers added Flores to their defensive staff, with head coach Mike Tomlin releasing a statement about the hire.

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin told Steelers.com. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."

Flores lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, has responded to the hire, congratulating Flores on joining the Steelers but saying the lawsuit will continue.

"While Coach Flores is now focused on his new position, he will continue with his race discrimination class action so that real change can be made in the NFL," Wigdor told ESPN.

