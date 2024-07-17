Broncos Move Marks End for Steelers OL
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't looking to negotiate with James Daniels this offseason, waiting to begin talks - if any - with the offensive linemen after his contract expires during the 2025 offseason. But a recent move by the Denver Broncos likely strikes the end of any belief the Steelers will keep Daniels.
Daniels, 26, arrived in Pittsburgh in 2022 after spending the first four years of his career with the Chicago Bears. Since he joined the Steelers, he's started 32 games, all at left guard, and has become a key piece to the team's offensive line.
With a rising market, though, the Steelers held back from handing Daniels a massive payday before the season. Instead, they're staying patient, waiting to see all of their options before giving up a new deal to their guard a year early.
That patience will hopefully allow them to see what they have in other options like Spencer Anderson and Mason McCormick. It also means the market is going to keep growing, and a move by the Broncos may have just put it out of reach.
Ahead of the 2024 season, Denver signed their starting guard Quinn Meinerz to a four-year, $80 million deal with $45 million in guaranteed money. The move keeps their 25-year-old guard on the roster through 2028, and sets the standard for those signing after him.
The Steelers aren't paying Daniels $20 million per year. They have a quarterback situation to figure out, two running backs on the last year of their deals, a Cam Heyward extension to consider and could be in the market for a massive wide receiver trade.
Frankly, the Steelers have found success on the offensive line before, and they likely believe they can do it again with McCormick or Anderson, keeping them away from extending Daniels.
Daniels deserves the payday, and should get it on the open market. He's a key piece to the Steelers offense that will be missed when his departure comes, but sometimes the business end of things gets in the way of the on-field contributions. Pittsburgh has other priorities, and with the bar rising before they negotiated with Daniels, it lowered the chances they considering keeping their left guard after the season.
