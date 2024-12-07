Browns' Nick Chubb Gets Honest About Steelers Matchup
For Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 14 is about more than a divisional rivalry.
The 28-year-old will make his first trip back to Pittsburgh since suffering a significant knee injury against the Steelers in Week 2 of the 2023 season that ended his year and held him out through Week 7 of the current campaign.
Chubb underwent two surgeries, the first of which occurred last September and fixed his medial capsule, meniscus and MCL. The second took place two months later in November 2023, which repaired his ACL.
Chubb told reporters that while his focus is on the upcoming contest itself, he'd be lying if he said he hadn't thought about the significance of returning to the Steel City.
“It’s a divisional game, so for me that’s enough for me to get excited about, but I’d be lying if I said I haven’t thought about it, going back to that place where it happened last year,” Chubb said, via the Browns' official team website. “But besides that, I’m always excited to play the Steelers.”
The four-time Pro Bowler has posted 82 attempts for 243 yards and three touchdowns over six games this season. Chubb's best performance of the year thus far came against Pittsburgh in Week 12, as he went for 59 yards and two scores in a 24-19 Cleveland victory.
After such a harrowing experience and a grueling rehab process, he expressed how thankful he is to be healthy and playing football once again.
“Just going back there and knowing how it was last year, last time I played there, everything that happened and just being grateful that I’m able to run and play football again and move around,” Chubb said. “And I think more just the gratitude aspect of me being back there and being healthy.”
