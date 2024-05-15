All Steelers

Browns Take Shot at Steelers During Schedule Release

The Cleveland Browns didn't hold back about the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

Nov 19, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hands a helmet
Nov 19, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hands a helmet / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fell victim to internet trolling ahead of the 2024 NFL schedule release. As teams started ramping up their schedule reveal, the Cleveland Browns decided to make jokes about the teams they'd facing - with a direct shot fired at the Steelers.

Cleveland released each of the team's they'd be facing with "no context memes," and well, the Steelers got roasted.

Rumors are floating around that the Steelers and Browns could square off in Weeks 12 and 14, with their first matchup being a Thursday Night Football showdown in Cleveland. The team's split their season series in 2024, but this will be a new look with Deshaun Watson set to return and Russell Wilson taking over in Pittsburgh.

Every team is believed to announce their schedule in a unique way, much like they did last year. So far, the Steelers haven't taken a shot back at the Browns for their trolling. But, with plenty of time left, it doesn't rule out that they won't.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

﻿Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.