We're All Laughing at Thought of Bud Dupree's Low-Budget Return to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers likely won't have Bud Dupree on their roster in 2021.

PITTSBURGH -- Bud Dupree had the reaction everyone did when he heard the theory of returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $6 million deal.

The free agent outside linebacker is walking into the open market after what would've been a Pro Bowl season but is overcoming an ACL surgery.

Thursday, on 93.7 The Fan, NFL insider John Clayton made the suggestion that Dupree could sign a $6 million deal with the Steelers due to a lower salary cap and his need to prove himself again following the injury.

Dupree, like many others, had a laugh. In 11 games, Dupree totaled eight sacks and 15 quarterback hits and was easily on his way to earning a much bigger contract than $6 million.

Even without a completed season, though, the notion the edge rusher is going to settle for a small deal in Pittsburgh is a bit far fetched. Dupree has proven his worth in back-to-back seasons and will enter free agency for the first time in his career.

The soon to be 28-year-old made $15.8 million in 2020 under the franchise tag. The NFL's salary cap will take a dive this spring, but even under the estimated $175 million ceiling, he should do better than Clayton's expectations.

Dupree's rehab is also "ahead of schedule."

"I'm feeling great right now," Dupree told NFL Network. "I'm ahead of schedule in rehab. It's a great thing as always, it's a blessing. I'm on track. And I'm going to be ready for camp. It's a blessing to take the small things from a big injury like there was, and just know that I'm still able to perform next season."

The Steelers replaced Dupree with rookie Alex Highsmith in 2020, who finished with two sacks, five tackles for loss and six quarterback hits in his rookie year.

It's tough to watch a talented player walk away from a ball club, but it's just as tough to imagine him signing such a low deal to stay with a team that has a contingency plan behind him.

Dupree is on his way out of Pittsburgh and should sign for more than one insider believes he will.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.