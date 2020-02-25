AllSteelers
Bud Dupree Re-Signs With CAA Ahead of Free Agency

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Only a week after leaving his agency, Bud Dupree has returned to CAA as a client, according to Sports Business Journal’s Liz Mullen.

Dupree, who’s set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new year starts in March, is a player looking to land a massive payday following a breakout season. In 2019, the edge rusher recorded 68 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles on his way to helping the Steelers defense keep a roller coaster season alive. 

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and GM Kevin Colbert have both reiterated that keeping Dupree is a top priority. That could including using the franchise tag. 

Either way, Pittsburgh will need to clear cap space before re-signing or tagging Dupree. Heading into March, the team only has $1.3 million in available cap space. A number they’ll need to increase with veteran cap casualties. 

The Steelers would need to roughly $15.9 million available to franchise tag Dupree this offseason. Although a high number for a breakout edge rusher, he'd be looking at a paycheck north of that number if a long-term deal were to get done this offseason. 

According to AllSteelers' Donnie Druin, Pittsburgh is most-likely to place the tag on Dupree due to financial restrictions. 

