Buddy Johnson's Surprising Mentor Among Steelers ILBs

PITTSBURGH -- Buddy Johnson doesn't have an aging veteran to guide him through his first few years in the NFL, but the Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebackers are doing their part for the rookie.

Johnson's guidance has come from a somewhat surprising source, though. According to the rookie, Robert Spillane has been his biggest mentor since arriving in Pittsburgh.

"He's done a great job of taking me under his wing and helping me, even though he knows that I'm his competitor," Johnson said. "We're in this together but ultimately, I'm behind him, chasing him. But he's done a great job for me."

Johnson played his first six NFL snaps while Spillane missed time with COVID-19 and a knee injury. He's aware his time has yet to come in Pittsburgh, but believes understanding that mindset will help him long-term.

"Coach T always says 'never wait for the moment,'" Johnson said. "So, when that moment came, I've been preparing."

Head coach Mike Tomlin didn't make any promises Johnson will be part of the game plan moving forward. In the meantime, the rookie linebacker will continue to train as if his moment's coming.

