Calvin Austin Ready to Play if Steelers Let Him

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie is back on the field and feeling good.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the 21-day window for rookie Calvin Austin to return to the active roster from Injured Reserve. Their plans for Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills are unknown, but the wideout says he's ready to play. 

"I feel good," Austin told media after his first practice. "At this point, it's just continuing to perform out there on the field and wait for Coach Tomlin's word."

The rookie's first practice since early August gave him some reassurance that everything was back to 100%. He did joke about being "a little winded" but made it know he feels better than he has since the injury. 

"I've been feeling good for a minute, but you never know until you can actually get out there and practice in a competitive environment, and block and all this stuff. You can never just do that outside with trainers," Austin said. "I think the timing was right. Everything worked out to this moment right here. This is the best I've felt."

So, will Austin play this week against the Bills? With one day of practice under his belt, it may be too early to assume anything. And as for the rookie himself, he's sticking to a one step at a time mindset.

"Coaches just told me to attack each day and everything else will play out," Austin said. "At this point, I'm just getting ready for tomorrow's practice."

