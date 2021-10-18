Cam Heyward Ties Joey Porter on Steelers Sack List

The Pittsburgh Steelers captain recorded his 60th career sack against the Seahawks.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward moved to fifth on the team's career sacks list, tying Joey Porter.

Heyward recorded his 60th sack in the Steelers Sunday night matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The Pro Bowler got to quarterback Geno Smith for an eight-yard loss in the second quarter.

Yes, the pushups were real.

Heyward was the Steelers first-round pick in 2011. In 11 seasons, he's recorded 60 sacks, 478 tackles and 89 tackles for loss. This season, he's accumulated two sacks, three tackles for loss and a QB hit.

Porter played eight years with the Steelers and finished his Pittsburgh career with 468 tackles, 75 tackles for loss and 17 forced fumbles.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Polamalu: Rainy Night Perfect for Return to Heinz Field

Polamalu Gets Emotional Thanking Wife for Hall of Fame Speech

Steelers Inactives vs. Seahawks

Steelers Switch Things Up for Sunday Night Football