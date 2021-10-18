    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cam Heyward Ties Joey Porter on Steelers Sack List

    The Pittsburgh Steelers captain recorded his 60th career sack against the Seahawks.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward moved to fifth on the team's career sacks list, tying Joey Porter.

    Heyward recorded his 60th sack in the Steelers Sunday night matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The Pro Bowler got to quarterback Geno Smith for an eight-yard loss in the second quarter. 

    Yes, the pushups were real. 

    Heyward was the Steelers first-round pick in 2011. In 11 seasons, he's recorded 60 sacks, 478 tackles and 89 tackles for loss. This season, he's accumulated two sacks, three tackles for loss and a QB hit. 

    Porter played eight years with the Steelers and finished his Pittsburgh career with 468 tackles, 75 tackles for loss and 17 forced fumbles.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Polamalu: Rainy Night Perfect for Return to Heinz Field

    Polamalu Gets Emotional Thanking Wife for Hall of Fame Speech

    Steelers Inactives vs. Seahawks

    Steelers Switch Things Up for Sunday Night Football

    USATSI_16788583_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Cam Heyward Ties Joey Porter on Steelers Sack List

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_13444073_168388034_lowres
    News

    Bill Cowher Discusses Upcoming Rebuild for Steelers

    27 minutes ago
    USATSI_16977815_168388034_lowres
    News

    Troy Polamalu: Eery Night Perfect for Return

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16977817_168388034_lowres
    News

    Troy Polamalu Gets Emotional Thanking Wife for Hall of Fame Speech

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13853006_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Inactives vs. Seahawks

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16788633_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers vs. Seahawks: How to Watch/Listen

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16787452_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Switch Up Game Day Routine for Sunday Night Football

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16929174_168388034_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    5 Burning Questions: Steelers vs. Seahawks

    11 hours ago