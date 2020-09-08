Before Sunday, Cam Heyward Believed 2020 Was His Last Ride With the Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Sunday night, Cameron Heyward singed what may be his final NFL contract. Five more years and $75.1 million later, he's set to remain in Pittsburgh until the age of 36.

Before Sunday, things were different. Heyward described the days leading up to the contract as "almost dead." The two sides spoke for weeks about a new deal, but beliefs of getting something done were small before the end of the weekend.

“There was a time where this was almost dead, to be completely honest,” Heyward said. “I was getting ready for farewells and getting ready for my farewell tour and this being my last ride.”

Heyward said his anxiety was at an all-time high during the process. With the thought this would be his final year in Pittsburgh, a combination of his children, his wife and his football future consumed his head.

“I have been reading my bible, been at bible study a bunch because I needed it, and I am not afraid to admit it," Heyward said. "I needed a lot of counseling and a lot of guidance through this. But I am glad we were able to get it done.”



Heyward said he went to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Sunday and had a conversation with Steelers president Art Rooney II about his hopes to get a deal done and his promise to give this team his all for one final season if not.

"I won't divulge what was said," Heyward said. "Me and Mr. Rooney got to talking. I am just appreciative of him. I understand it's a family business. I understand how seriously he takes it. I wanted to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and he made that happen for me.



"I had a conversation before we got started (negotiating) with Mr. Rooney to let him know I am locked in on the season no matter what and I would like to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. It's been a process to get to this point. I can't stress that enough. This is something that isn't just done to do it, I feel like they believe in me and they think I can earn this contract."

Today, he's locked in until 2024. The 31-year-old is coming off his second First-Team All-Pro selection, third Pro Bowl, and has accumulated 29 sacks since his last contract in 2015.

As the news broke Sunday night that Heyward was sticking around, excitement in the city exploded through social media.

It was a moment fans were waiting to happen. A moment Heyward believed might not happen. But ultimately, one that has come to life for a player who defines what the Steelers organization tries to emulate.

"To be in the city where I was born, where I have family, it's meant a lot to me," Heyward said. "It's a city where I am embedded in the community. It's a city I love playing for.

"I am honored and humbled to get a new contract, but at the end of the day, the job is not done."

