In the middle of the Pittsburgh Steelers' daily seven shots drill, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, not just one of the anchors of that talented defense but a revered team leader as well, went down with an apparent injury.

Heyward stayed down on the sidelines even after the seven shots drill was over. He was spotted with the cleat and sock off his left foot while a Steelers trainer attended to his left ankle. Heyward eventually put his cleat back on but was walking gingerly before trainers again removed his cleat and put a wrap on.

This is another untimely blow to a Steelers defensive line that was just starting to become whole again. Veteran tackle Tyson Alualu had just returned to full participation at practice this week but Montravius Adams suffered an ankle injury on Monday and Isiahh Loudermilk left practice this week with a rib injury.

All Steelers will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

