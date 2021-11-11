Cam Newtown Returns to Panthers

The former league MVP is headed back to the Carolina Panthers.

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Cam Newton, the team announced Friday.

Newton returns to Carolina after spending the last season in the open market and with the New England Patriots. The 32-year-old brings plenty of history with him back to the Panthers.

During his time with the Panthers, Newton threw for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns, and ran for 58 touchdowns. He's the team's all-time leader in all three categories, and he's also third on the team's all-time rushing list with 4,806 yards.

He also won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011 and league MVP in 2015 after leading the team to a 15-1 record.

The Panthers will be without Sam Darnold for multiple weeks due to shoulder injury. P.J. Walker is their backup.

