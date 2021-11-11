Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cam Newtown Returns to Panthers

    The former league MVP is headed back to the Carolina Panthers.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Cam Newton, the team announced Friday. 

    Newton returns to Carolina after spending the last season in the open market and with the New England Patriots. The 32-year-old brings plenty of history with him back to the Panthers. 

    During his time with the Panthers, Newton threw for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns, and ran for 58 touchdowns. He's the team's all-time leader in all three categories, and he's also third on the team's all-time rushing list with 4,806 yards.

    He also won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011 and league MVP in 2015 after leading the team to a 15-1 record. 

    The Panthers will be without Sam Darnold for multiple weeks due to shoulder injury. P.J. Walker is their backup. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Steelers Midseason Awards

    Heyward Calls Tomlin 'Great Dad' in Hall of Fame Rant

    Steelers Midseason Rookie Grades

    Steelers Get Good News on Chase Claypool's Injury

    Big Ben Tells Story of Learning Who Pat Freiermuth Was

    USATSI_16651063_168388034_lowres
    News

    Cam Newtown Returns to Panthers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16742115_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Sign Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to Practice Squad

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122507_168388034_lowres (1)
    AllSteelers+

    Steelers Midseason Awards

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_11818105_168388034_lowres
    News

    Cam Heyward Calls Mike Tomlin 'Great Dad' in Hall of Fame Rant

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17019046_168388034_lowres
    News

    Two Steelers Make The Athletic's Midseason All-Rookie Team

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17068685_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    Steelers Midseason Rookie Grades

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17122950_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Get Good News on Chase Claypool's Toe Injury

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17123024_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers First Injury Report of Week 10 vs. Lions

    20 hours ago