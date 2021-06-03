Cam Sutton Never Thought of Leaving Steelers

It's Pittsburgh Steelers true and through for Cam Sutton.

PITTSBURGH -- Cameron Sutton returned to the Pittsburgh Steelers during an offseason where Bud Dupree, Mike Hilton, Alejandro Villanueva and Steven Nelson left.

The cornerback signed a two-year, $9 million deal to stay with the Steelers. Sutton, 26, said he never thought about leaving.

"Going into the year, there was a never a time period not talking about me moving forward with Pittsburgh," Sutton told local media on Wednesday. "This has been home to me and my family."

Sutton is set to take on a more solidified role than in years past. The utility piece for the secondary in years past, Sutton is moving to the outside to replace Nelson opposite of Joe Haden.

"I'm just pushing into that role, extending the opportunities that I've had," Sutton said. "Hopefully, that continues to lead to everything that I want to be and everything we want it to be for this organization."

In four years, he's played 52 games, totaling 73 tackles, three interceptions and 17 pass deflections. The Steelers are letting Sutton's work be rewarded, and it made the decision to stay an easy one.

"That sense of family. That sense of all the hard work that led to these moments put in throughout the years," Sutton said on why he chose to stay. "I received maximum opportunities that were presented to me."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

