Player(s)
Ben Roethlisberger, Cameron Heyward
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Cam Heyward Shares Appreciation for Ben Roethlisberger's Career

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain reflects on his future Hall of Fame quarterback's impact.

Cameron Heyward knows it's an uphill battle for the Pittsburgh Steelers now that they begin a new era at quarterback. Why? Because Ben Roethlisberger brought all of the fight with him each and every week.

“The way he has battled, the way he is always giving us a chance," Heyward said on Roethlisberger. "When you talk about having toughness as a quarterback and you talk about a guy that is just going to give you everything he has, you can’t ask for anything more from that man right there."

That appreciate for the game is strong between Heyward and Roethlisberger. After the Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Roethlisberger said he's passing the torch to the defensive captain as he steps away from the game. 

Heyward responded by saying losing on Big Ben's last ride "stung," because every year the Steelers went into a season with Roethlisberger at quarterback, they knew they had a chance at something big.  

"We had a guy in 7 that gave you a chance and when you started the season you said, that is a Super Bowl winning quarterback," Heyward said. "There are not a lot of quarterbacks that can do what he does, to do it at that high of a level. Start next year and we will see. Best front office. I know we have great scouting, and we will see what happens."

Read More

