Carnell Lake Shares Greatest Steelers Moment

The legendary safety tells the story of waiting through the rebuild to achieve success with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- Carnell Lake needed patience during the Pittsburgh Steelers' rebuild in the early 90s. Once things clicked, though, the Steel Curtain was here to stay - and it was worth the wait for the legendary safety.

Lake will be part of the Steelers 2021 Hall of Honor class being inducted during halftime of Week 10's matchup with the Detroits Lions. Prior to the ceremony, Lake shared his thoughts on the emotions of being inducted and his greatest memory in a Steelers uniform.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

James Farrior Shares Emotions of Hall of Honor Induction

Lions Inactives vs. Steelers

What Mason Rudolph Must Do vs. Lions to Secure Starting Job in 2022

How Ben Roethlisberger Can Return From COVID-19 List

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Lions Game

Five Burning Questions: Steelers vs Lions