Baker Mayfield Reacts to Week 1 Matchup vs. Browns

Week 1 is personal for the Carolina Panthers new QB.

The Carolina Panthers are set to face off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the regular season, which wouldn't mean much if it wasn't for Baker Mayfield. But now, following an ugly divorce and eventual trade to the NFC, this matchup has some fire to it. 

Mayfield opened up about the Week 1 game with the Panthers team site, saying he does hold something personal for that opening game. 

"I'm not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that's not one I've marked on the calendar already," Mayfield said. "One, that's not who I am. To me, it's about winning games. Whoever we have marked on the schedule, I'm going to try to win. Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it's about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I'm going to do."

Mayfield went on to express his gratitude to be on a team that "actually wants" him following the trade. 

"To me, it's ready for a fresh start first and foremost. I'm extremely grateful for the four years I had in Cleveland, it's a great football town. It's the start of my career, however long, God willing, it will be. I'm thankful for it.

"A lot of ups and downs, a lot of things I learned, but when it came down to it, it was wanting a fresh start, wanting to be with a coach and a GM that truly wanted me, . . . and just wanting the same thing, and that's to win football games."

The Browns are still waiting to hear the verdict on Deshaun Watson's possible suspension. If Watson is unable to play for any length of time this season, Cleveland will turn to backup Jacoby Brissett. 

Brissett is 14-23 all time with 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. 

