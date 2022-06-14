The Cleveland Browns quarterback could be on his way to the Carolina Panthers.

The Carolina Panthers have gained some urgency in their efforts to acquire Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, according to multiple reports.

Mayfield has not attended practices with the Browns during OTAs and mini camp. The two sides agreed to excuse him, allowing him to avoid fines from the team. Meanwhile, the Panthers are looking to land a deal as they move into the summer break.

The Browns traded for Deshaun Watson this offseason but did not intend to move on from Mayfield until Watson's expected suspension was handed out by the NFL. There was thoughts they wanted Mayfield this season while Watson was out.

The former first-overall pick threw for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions last season while dealing with a shoulder injury. He would compete with Sam Darnold in Carolina.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: One More Signing on the Way

Steelers Rumored to Move Diontae Johnson's Position

JuJu Smith-Schuster's Future Return to Steelers is Complicated

Kevin Dotson on Health of Ankles After Multiple Injuries

Four Edge Rushers Steelers Can Add This Summer

T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward Named NFL's Second-Best Defensive Duo

JuJu Smith-Schuster Sees a Return to Steelers in the Future

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Mini Camp

Mini Camp Takeaways: Najee Harris Teaching Devin Bush, Locker Room Yelling

Steelers Explain Plan for Quarterback Competition