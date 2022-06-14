Skip to main content

Panthers Moving Quick to Trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns quarterback could be on his way to the Carolina Panthers.

The Carolina Panthers have gained some urgency in their efforts to acquire Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, according to multiple reports. 

Mayfield has not attended practices with the Browns during OTAs and mini camp. The two sides agreed to excuse him, allowing him to avoid fines from the team. Meanwhile, the Panthers are looking to land a deal as they move into the summer break. 

The Browns traded for Deshaun Watson this offseason but did not intend to move on from Mayfield until Watson's expected suspension was handed out by the NFL. There was thoughts they wanted Mayfield this season while Watson was out. 

The former first-overall pick threw for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions last season while dealing with a shoulder injury. He would compete with Sam Darnold in Carolina. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: One More Signing on the Way

Steelers Rumored to Move Diontae Johnson's Position 

JuJu Smith-Schuster's Future Return to Steelers is Complicated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kevin Dotson on Health of Ankles After Multiple Injuries

Four Edge Rushers Steelers Can Add This Summer

T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward Named NFL's Second-Best Defensive Duo

JuJu Smith-Schuster Sees a Return to Steelers in the Future

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Mini Camp

Mini Camp Takeaways: Najee Harris Teaching Devin Bush, Locker Room Yelling

Steelers Explain Plan for Quarterback Competition

In This Article (2)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

USATSI_18504563_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Steelers Rumored to Move Diontae Johnson's Position

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_15180037_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

JuJu Smith-Schuster's Future Return to Steelers is Complicated

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_16766747_168388034_lowres
News

Kevin Dotson on Health of Ankles After Multiple Injuries

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
_HX35939
AllSteelers+

Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: One More Signing On the Way

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (6)
News

Local Mom 'Whoops' T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith in Pickleball

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_17386096_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt Named NFL's Second-Best Defensive Duo

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_16978936_168388034_lowres
News

NFL Network to Air Steelers Preseason Game

By Noah StrackbeinJun 13, 2022
USATSI_13738297_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Four Edge Rushers Steelers Can Add This Summer

By Noah StrackbeinJun 13, 2022