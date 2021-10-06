Panthers Trade Patriots for CB Stephon Gilmore

In a drastic turn of events, the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots have agreed to a trade.

In a wild turn of events, the Carolina Panthers are trading with the New England Patriots for cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Original reports said Gilmore was being released by the Patriots prior to his return from the Physically Unable to Return list. Instead, the Panthers announced they have sent a 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange for the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilmore immediately became a hot topic for a number of teams around the league, including the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over The Cap reported Pittsburgh was one of several teams who had the financial capability of signing Gilmore if he hit the open market.

Like many other teams, the Steelers might feel they missed their shot at an All-Pro. Currently, they're dealing with a groin injury to starter Cam Sutton and have had less-than ideal success from James Pierre.

But, it's unlikely the Panthers have much concern about those matters. They've got themselves a new cornerback.

