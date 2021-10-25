    • October 25, 2021
    Carson Palmer Names Mike Tomlin as Front-Runner for USC

    Could the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach be headed to Southern Cal?
    Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin could be headed to Southern California according to a former AFC North quarterback. 

    Palmer, the former USC quarterback, said Tomlin is among the "front-runners" to replace Clay Helton as the head coach of the Trojans. Helton was fired on Sept. 13. 

    According to Palmer, Tomlin is among a group consisting of Penn State head coach James Franklin, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell and Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell for the job. 

    Tomlin signed a three-year extension with the Steelers in April that will commit him to the team through the 2024 season. The head coach has been with Pittsburgh since 2007. 

