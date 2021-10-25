Carson Palmer Names Mike Tomlin as Front-Runner for USC

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach be headed to Southern Cal?

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin could be headed to Southern California according to a former AFC North quarterback.

Palmer, the former USC quarterback, said Tomlin is among the "front-runners" to replace Clay Helton as the head coach of the Trojans. Helton was fired on Sept. 13.

According to Palmer, Tomlin is among a group consisting of Penn State head coach James Franklin, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell and Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell for the job.

Tomlin signed a three-year extension with the Steelers in April that will commit him to the team through the 2024 season. The head coach has been with Pittsburgh since 2007.

