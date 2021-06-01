CBS Ranks Steelers' T.J. Watt Top 10 in NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt ranks as the second-best defender in the NFL.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is no hidden gem in the NFL. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year finalist earned a top 10 ranking on CBS's list.

CBS Sports columnist Pete Prisco released his list of the top 100 players in the NFL this season. Watt ranked sixth overall and as the second-highest defender on the list.

He led the NFL in sacks with 15 and was the runner-up as Defensive Player of the Year, despite missing one game. He is also a force against the run," Prisco writes.

Aaron Donald (2nd) is the only defender to rank higher than Watt.

Watt finished with a career-high 15 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in 2020. He also added 53 tackles and 41 quarterback hits to his career total.

The Steelers edge rusher also carries the third-best odds for Defensive Player of the Year heading into the summer. He was the runner-up to Donald, who has the highest odds this season.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

