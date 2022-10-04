Skip to main content

Change Could Be Coming at Steelers Punt/Kick Returner

The Pittsburgh Steelers are thinking about change at the return position.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed return specialist Gunner Olszewski to a two-year, $4.2 million contract this offseason, but the former All-Pro has disappointed. 

Through four games, Olszewski has fumbled a punt twice, losing one against the New England Patriots. He's averaging 7.2 yards per return, and head coach Mike Tomlin said his impression of the free agent signing has not been high. 

"You can't put two balls on the ground in four games and feel good about it," Tomlin said. "Two is a pattern in the National Football League. We say that often. We say that about runners and ball security. Whether it's four games or eight games or twelve games, two in our business is a pattern."

Tomlin said the punt and kick return duties could be up for grabs this week. The Steelers kept Steven Sims on the roster after an impressive preseason returning the ball, but he's yet to be active during a game. 

That could change in Week 5. 

"We've got some work there this week and some decisions to make," Tomlin said. "[Olszewski]'s got to get us to a level of comfort, and we'll look at some other options as well." 

