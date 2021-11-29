Changes Could be Coming for Steelers

This is the week the Pittsburgh Steelers will look to make change.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't giving up on the season at 5-5-1, but if the playoffs are still their end goal, changes will likely be made.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that moves on both the offensive and defensive line could be eminent this week.

"We got beat up-front on both sides of the ball, and they won the line of scrimmage," Tomlin said. "When you win the line of scrimmage the game has a chance to look like that. ... We’re open to doing whatever is required to change what’s trending."



The Steelers struggled to run the ball, rushing 15 times for 51 yards, including just 23 yards from Najee Harris.

On the other side of the ball, Joe Mixon torched the Steelers defense for 165 yards and two scores before the Bengals pulled their starters in the fourth quarter.

“The bottom line is it was done," Tomlin said on the line struggles. "They won that mano-e-mano component of play much too often."

The Steelers moves Cam Heyward to nose tackle and made Isaiah Buggs inactive for the game. More changes on the defensive, and offensive, lines could be coming this week.

