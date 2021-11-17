Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Joey Bosa Not Vaccinated But Could Still Play vs. Steelers

    The LA Chargers star is still eligible to return by the Pittsburgh Steelers game.
    Author:

    The Pittsburgh Steelers could still face defensive end Joey Bosa this Sunday when they place the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's how.

    The Chargers placed Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Reportedly, Tillery is vaccinated, but Bosa is not. However, both can still return before the game.

    According to NFL Network, Tillery was the Chargers' player who tested positive and Bosa is considered a close contact. Therefore, Tillery will need to test negative twice within 24 hours and show no symptoms to return. If he does show symptoms, he must test negative twice within 24 hours and be symptom-free for 48 hours.

    For Bosa, he'll need to quarantine for five days and test negative before returning. If he tests positive, he must quarantine for 10 days before being activated.

    Both players must be activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 by 4 p.m. ET Saturday to be eligible for the game against the Steelers.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Chargers Place Joey Bosa on COVID-19 List

    Steelers Preparing for Mason Rudolph to Start vs. Chargers

    Chase Claypool to Return to Practice

    Ravens Release Le'Veon Bell

    Steelers Expect Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Chargers Game

    Hall of Famer Warren Sapp Disrespects Cam Heyward

    USATSI_17117631_168388034_lowres
    News

    Joey Bosa Not Vaccinated But Could Still Play vs. Steelers

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17165731_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    Steelers Troubles Are Piling Up

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16976798_168388034_lowres
    News

    Chargers Place Joey Bosa, Jerry Tillery on COVID-19 List

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17166256_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Could Have Five Starters Return From Injury

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16766695_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    Steelers WR Chase Claypool Will Return to Practice

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16976741_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ravens Release RB Le'Veon Bell

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17163756_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Preparing for Mason Rudolph to Start vs. Chargers

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_13852886_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Expect Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Chargers Game

    21 hours ago