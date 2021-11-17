Joey Bosa Not Vaccinated But Could Still Play vs. Steelers

The LA Chargers star is still eligible to return by the Pittsburgh Steelers game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could still face defensive end Joey Bosa this Sunday when they place the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's how.

The Chargers placed Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Reportedly, Tillery is vaccinated, but Bosa is not. However, both can still return before the game.

According to NFL Network, Tillery was the Chargers' player who tested positive and Bosa is considered a close contact. Therefore, Tillery will need to test negative twice within 24 hours and show no symptoms to return. If he does show symptoms, he must test negative twice within 24 hours and be symptom-free for 48 hours.

For Bosa, he'll need to quarantine for five days and test negative before returning. If he tests positive, he must quarantine for 10 days before being activated.

Both players must be activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 by 4 p.m. ET Saturday to be eligible for the game against the Steelers.

