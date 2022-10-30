Watch: Chase Claypool Finds Derek Watt for Steelers First TD

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't get outside linebacker T.J. Watt back for their Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. But his brother, fullback Derek Watt, made an instant impression on this game.

Watt caught the Steelers' first touchdown of the game, but it wasn't from Kenny Pickett. Lined up at the half-yard line on 4th and goal, wide receiver Chase Claypool took a handoff and connected with Watt for the score.

The 13-play, 75-yard drive put the Steelers on the board and tied the ball game on their second drive.

It was Claypool's first career pass and Watt's first touchdown as a Steeler.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

New Details Emerge of T.J. Watt's Knee Injury

T.J. Watt Will Not Play Against Eagles

Report: Steelers to Fire Matt Canada if Offensive Struggles Continue in Philly

Kenny Pickett, Nick Sirianni Share PA Allegiences

Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster