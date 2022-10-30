Skip to main content

Watch: Chase Claypool Finds Derek Watt for Steelers First TD

Yes, Chase Claypool threw the Pittsburgh Steeler first touchdown of Week 8.

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't get outside linebacker T.J. Watt back for their Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. But his brother, fullback Derek Watt, made an instant impression on this game. 

Watt caught the Steelers' first touchdown of the game, but it wasn't from Kenny Pickett. Lined up at the half-yard line on 4th and goal, wide receiver Chase Claypool took a handoff and connected with Watt for the score. 

The 13-play, 75-yard drive put the Steelers on the board and tied the ball game on their second drive. 

It was Claypool's first career pass and Watt's first touchdown as a Steeler.

