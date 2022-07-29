Skip to main content

Chase Claypool Says Mason Rudolph Can Win Steelers QB Battle

The Pittsburgh Steelers' third-year receiver knows exactly why Mason Rudolph should start.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback battle is still developing, but their top (on-field) wide receiver sees a clear characteristic in one of the three passers. 

Amongst the fans, there's plenty of love for Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, but Mason Rudolph might be floating under the radar. Even as the team's No. 2 through OTAs, mini camp and the beginning of training camp, there's a feel that many have already ruled the fifth-year QB out as the starter.

Not for Chase Claypool. The third-year wide receiver has worked with Rudolph for two years now, and says he's top of the list when it comes to one trait. 

"Mason, all the receivers say, he's one of the most accurate quarterbacks. It's crazy how accurate he is," Claypool said. "He doesn't get enough praise and attention. He's just as in the running as the two of those guys."

Claypool has built chemistry with Trubisky on the field, but Rudolph has said before his experience with Claypool and Diontae Johnson is helping his confidence during this competition. 

For Claypool, he agrees - and sees why Rudolph has a chance to start. 

"He's always very prepared," Claypool said. "He always likes to get that extra throwing in. I've just noticed that more and more over the years, that he likes that extra stuff."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Not Kenny Pickett's Best Day

Steelers Camp Takeaways: First Fight

Ben Roethlisberger Vouches for Diontae Johnson Extension

Steelers Training Camp Recap: QBs, Calivn Austin, George Pickens All Impress

Mitchell Trubisky Confident in Filling Ben Roethlisberger's Shoes

Mike Tomlin Shares Favorite Ben Roethlisberger Camp Story

Steelers Roster Projection: Only Two QBs, Another Signing Coming

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18754331_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Training Camp Recap: QBs in the Rain, First Camp Fight

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin3 hours ago
USATSI_18753791_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Camp Takeaways: QBs Struggle, First Camp Fight

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
USATSI_18754320_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Not the Best Day for Kenny Pickett

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_14955472_168388034_lowres
News

Ben Roethlisberger Vouches for Steelers to Sign Diontae Johnson

By Stephen Thompson22 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (19)
News

Cam Heyward Cracks Joke About Antonio Brown and 'Red Flags'

By Noah StrackbeinJul 28, 2022 12:24 PM EDT
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (16)
News

Ben Roethlisberger Responds to Cam Heyward Criticism

By Stephen ThompsonJul 28, 2022 12:12 PM EDT
USATSI_18754185_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Steelers Training Camp Recap: QBs, Calvin Austin, George Pickens All Impress

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie DruinJul 28, 2022 9:21 AM EDT
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (18)
News

Steelers Rookies George Pickens, Calvin Austin Already Great Friends

By Noah StrackbeinJul 28, 2022 7:36 AM EDT