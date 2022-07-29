Chase Claypool Says Mason Rudolph Can Win Steelers QB Battle

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback battle is still developing, but their top (on-field) wide receiver sees a clear characteristic in one of the three passers.

Amongst the fans, there's plenty of love for Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, but Mason Rudolph might be floating under the radar. Even as the team's No. 2 through OTAs, mini camp and the beginning of training camp, there's a feel that many have already ruled the fifth-year QB out as the starter.

Not for Chase Claypool. The third-year wide receiver has worked with Rudolph for two years now, and says he's top of the list when it comes to one trait.

"Mason, all the receivers say, he's one of the most accurate quarterbacks. It's crazy how accurate he is," Claypool said. "He doesn't get enough praise and attention. He's just as in the running as the two of those guys."

Claypool has built chemistry with Trubisky on the field, but Rudolph has said before his experience with Claypool and Diontae Johnson is helping his confidence during this competition.

For Claypool, he agrees - and sees why Rudolph has a chance to start.

"He's always very prepared," Claypool said. "He always likes to get that extra throwing in. I've just noticed that more and more over the years, that he likes that extra stuff."

