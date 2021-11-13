Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    Cassius Marsh Fined for Taunting Penalty vs. Steelers

    The NFL continues to crack down on taunting penalties.
    Author:

    Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was fined $5,972 for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

    Marsh was flagged late in the fourth quarter after sacking Ben Roethlisberger on a last-minute drive. Marsh made his way to the Steelers sideline and held a stair before turning around. 

    Afterwards, he said, "I think it was pretty clear to everybody to who saw it that I wasn't taunting."

    The NFL released a video later in the week explaining why Marsh was flagged. The league also fined Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey $10,300, Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander $6,264 and Colts linebacker E.J. Speed $5,124 for unsportsmanlike conduct. 

