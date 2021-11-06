Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Bears Final Injury Report vs. Steelers

    The Chicago Bears could be without four starters against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    The Pittsburgh Steelers will not have to worry about star pass-rusher Khalil Mack on Monday night when they host the Chicago Bears. 

    The Bears will be without Mack (foot), quarterback Nick Foles (illness), tight end J.P. Holtz (concussion) and running back Damien Williams (knee) in Week 9. Safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) is listed as doubtful on the team's final injury report. 

    Linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) are both listed a questionable. Mooney popped up on the Bears' injury report Friday and was limited for the team's final two practices. 

    Ogletree did not practice throughout the week. 

    Chicago travels to Pittsburgh for Monday Night Football this week. The Steelers have won 19-straight Monday night games heading into Week 9. 

    Check out the Steelers final injury report here.

