Bears HC Matt Nagy Will Coach vs. Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face off against Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy on Monday night.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy on Monday night after he cleared COVID-19 protocols on Thursday.

Nagy missed Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers after he tested positive for COVID-19. He returned to the team facility and will be on the sideline when the Bears travel to Pittsburgh on Monday.

Nagy remains an interesting piece of the Bears' coaching staff and his job security is a bit unpredictable currently. At 3-5, Chicago has struggled to put their rebuilt offense in situations to win.

That being said, Nagy is the 2018 NFL Coach of the Year, so it hasn't been all bad during his time with the Bears.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Chase Claypool Is an Absolute Legend

Browns Negotiating Release of Odell Beckham Jr.

Steelers First Injury Report Week 9 vs. Bears

Najee Harris Wins Offensive Rookie of the Month

OBJ's Dad Destroys Baker Mayfield