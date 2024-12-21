Chiefs Could Land Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is looking for his third team of the 2024 NFL season. And before he's expected to hit the open market, ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting he'll have suitors who are likely to claim his off waivers.
According to Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are the leading candidates to claim Johnson off waivers following his release by the Baltimore Ravens. However, these two teams are not expected to be the only two in pursuit of Johnson's talents.
Johnson's 2024 campaign has been a busy one. After being traded by the Steelers to the Carolina Panthers in the offseason, he played just seven games before being dealt to Baltimore at the trade deadline. There, his journey got stranger, as the Ravens did not utilize him at first, eventually, leading to a wild ending.
Johnson refused to enter the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, forcing the Ravens to suspend him. Upon his return, the Ravens excused him from the team for the week leading up to their Week 16 matchup with the Steelers. Then, on the first opportunity to waive him without being able to be claimed before the end of the weekend, they let him go.
Now, it appears Johnson is going to get another shot with a new competitor. Both the Chiefs and Chargers should be in the playoffs, with the Chiefs aiming for the first seed and the Chargers hoping to lock down the wild card spot.
Johnson, 28, was the Steelers' third-round draft pick in 2019 and spent five years in Pittsburgh, starting 67 games. If claimed by the Chiefs, he'll have an opportunity to suit up agianst the Steelers for a second time this season when Kansas City comes to Acrisure Stadium in Week 17.
