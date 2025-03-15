Chiefs Re-Sign Former Steelers WR
A former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver will remain with the reigning AFC champions.
According to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing JuJu Smith-Schuster. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero revealed that it is a one-year agreement.
The 28-year-old appeared in 14 games for the team in 2024, logging 18 catches for 231 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season while adding four receptions for 76 yards during the playoffs.
Smith-Schuster was a second-round pick by the Steelers out of USC in 2017. He burst onto the scene as a rookie, posting 917 yards and seven scores over 14 contests, before solidifying himself as one of the lague's top receivers in 2018 with 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns on 111 catches.
His tenure in Pittsburgh ended with a whimper, however, as Smith-Schuster put up a combined 1,512 yards from 2019 to 2021 before signing with the Chiefs in 2022.
After finishing with 933 yards and winning a Super Bowl there, he netted a three-year contract worth $33 million from the New England Patriots in March 2023.
Smith-Schuster would last just one season with the team though, during which he recorded 260 yards and a touchdown in 11 games, leading to his eventual release and reunion with Kansas City in August 2024.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!