Chris Boswell Suffers Groin Injury, Questionable for Steelers vs. Eagles

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a late-week injury that could leave them scrambling heading into the weekend. During the team's final practice of Week 8, kicker Chris Boswell suffered a groin injury and is now listed as questionable for the game.

Boswell did not practice during the team's final day of preparation. His questionable tag leaves some hope he can play against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the team will likely use precaution due to the matter of the injury.

Currently, the Steelers do not have a backup kicker on the roster or the practice squad. They'll likely add one by the 4 p.m. deadline tomorrow, and activate him before the game.

The Steelers have also ruled out cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee), and have made cornerback Josh Jackson (groin) questionable.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Not Ruling Out Return in Eagles Game

Report: Steelers to Fire Matt Canada if Offensive Struggles Continue in Philly

Kenny Pickett, Nick Sirianni Share PA Allegiences

Steelers Open Eagles Week with Six Injuries

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Officially Returns to Practice

Steelers Shut Down Calvin Austin for Remainder of Season

Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster