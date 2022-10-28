Skip to main content

Chris Boswell Suffers Groin Injury, Questionable for Steelers vs. Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without their kicker in Week 8.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a late-week injury that could leave them scrambling heading into the weekend. During the team's final practice of Week 8, kicker Chris Boswell suffered a groin injury and is now listed as questionable for the game. 

Boswell did not practice during the team's final day of preparation. His questionable tag leaves some hope he can play against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the team will likely use precaution due to the matter of the injury. 

Currently, the Steelers do not have a backup kicker on the roster or the practice squad. They'll likely add one by the 4 p.m. deadline tomorrow, and activate him before the game. 

The Steelers have also ruled out cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee), and have made cornerback Josh Jackson (groin) questionable.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Not Ruling Out Return in Eagles Game

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Report: Steelers to Fire Matt Canada if Offensive Struggles Continue in Philly

Kenny Pickett, Nick Sirianni Share PA Allegiences

Steelers Open Eagles Week with Six Injuries

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Officially Returns to Practice

Steelers Shut Down Calvin Austin for Remainder of Season

Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18754317_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Rule Out Two Defenders, Chris Boswell Listed as Questionable

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19290503_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Players Taking Accountability for Offensive Struggles in Team Meetings

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17477517_168388034_lowres
News

T.J. Watt Not Ruling Out Playing in Eagles Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19229061_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Examining Steelers Unimaginative Play-Action Offense and Why It Doesn't Work

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19248099_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Should Get Two Playmakers Back From Injury in Week 8

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18754317_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Dealing With Injuries to Two Defensive Starters

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17018680_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Steelers OC Matt Canada Embracing Heat From Critics

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16621837_168388034_lowres (1)
News

There’s Belief Steelers Will Consider Firing Matt Canada If Offensive Struggles Continue in Philly

By Noah Strackbein