Chuks Okorafor Added to Steelers Injury Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle has a back issue.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are now dealing with two injuries as they prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who has a shoulder injury, was joined by offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor. 

Okorafor did not practice on Thursday due to a back injury. This is the first time he's missed practice throughout the week. 

MORE: Diontae Johnson Suffers Second Injury While Trying to Return

Trent Scott would fill in for Okorafor at right tackle is he's unable to play. Missing a full day during the second-last practice could be a negative sign for his availability, and a back issue typically tends to linger longer than other problems. 

Jesse Davis is the other tackle on the roster.

Johnson was limited in practice with a shoulder injury but is now also dealing with cramps. Cam Heyward had the day off and Marcus Allen returned after being limited the day before with a hamstring injury. 

