Chuks Okorafor Added to Steelers Injury Report

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are now dealing with two injuries as they prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who has a shoulder injury, was joined by offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.

Okorafor did not practice on Thursday due to a back injury. This is the first time he's missed practice throughout the week.

Diontae Johnson Suffers Second Injury While Trying to Return

Trent Scott would fill in for Okorafor at right tackle is he's unable to play. Missing a full day during the second-last practice could be a negative sign for his availability, and a back issue typically tends to linger longer than other problems.

Jesse Davis is the other tackle on the roster.

Johnson was limited in practice with a shoulder injury but is now also dealing with cramps. Cam Heyward had the day off and Marcus Allen returned after being limited the day before with a hamstring injury.

