Bengals Boost Secondary, Signing Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie

The Cincinnati Bengals add their second big-name defender, signing former Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

The Cincinnati Bengals are adding to their secondary, signing former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported the news.

Awuzie, 25, has added an interception to his resume every year since being drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In four years with the Cowboys, he accumulated 213 tackles and 37 pass deflections.

Awuzie missed eight games in 2020 with a lingering hamstring injury but is expected to be back and ready to play by the 2021 season.

The cornerback's deal with the Bengals is three years with an unknown dollar amount.

This is the second big-name defender the Bengals have agreed to deals with since the legal tampering period opened. On Monday, they signed defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $60 million deal.

Cincinnati has also been linked to Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton. Pittsburgh re-signed corner Cam Sutton to a two-year deal on Monday, leaving skepticism they'll get a deal done with Hilton as well.

