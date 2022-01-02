Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Bengals Inactives vs. Chiefs

    The Cincinnati Bengals rule out seven players.
    The Cincinnati Bengals have made seven players inactive against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. 

    Offensive tackle D'Ante Smith, running back Trayveon Williams, defensive end Cam Sample, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, linebacker Germaine Pratt, quarterback Jake Browning and cornerback Jalen Davis are all out for the Bengals. 

    Cincinnati will get linebacker Logan Wilson back after a shoulder injury. Wilson hasn't played since Week 13. 

    The Chiefs have ruled out five players, including running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder). 

    Quarterback Shane Buechele, offensive lineman Kyle Long, cornerback DeAndre Baker and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho are all out for the Chiefs.

