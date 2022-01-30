Bengals Inactives vs. Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals make seven players inactive against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cincinnati Bengals have made seven players inactive for their AFC Championship matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive end Cam Sample, defensive tackle Josh Tupou, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, wide receivers Stanley Morgan and Trenton Irwin, running back Trayveon Williams and offensive lineman Fred Johnson are all out for the Bengals.

Sample (groin), Morgan (hamstring) and Tupou (knee) were all game-time decisions with injury, but none will play for Cincinnati.

Kansas City made six players inactive for the AFC Championship game.

Quarterback Shane Buechele, cornerback DeAndre Baker, running back Derrick Gore, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders are all out for the Chiefs.

