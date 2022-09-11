Skip to main content

Bengals Inactives vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals make five players inactive against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals will take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers without five players.

The Bengals have made running back Trayveon Williams, offensive linemen D'Ante Smith and Max Scharping, tight end Devin Asiasi and defensive tackle Jay Tufele inactive for the season opener. 

Asaisi has delt with a quad injury during the week and has been ruled out. All other injuries are active.

The Steelers have also made five players inactive. They'll take the field without quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, wide receiver Steven Sims, defensive Isaiahh Loudermilk and inside linebacker Mark Robinson. 

Pittsburgh has no injuries heading into the game.

