Bengals Inactives vs. Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans both rule out six players.

The Cincinnati Bengals have made six players inactive against the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. 

Wide receivers Stanley Morgan and Trenton Irwin, running back Trayveon Williams, offensive lineman Fred Johnson, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves and defensive end Wyatt Ray are all out for the Bengals. 

Morgan was list as questionable coming into the weekend with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week but was ultimately ruled out.

The Titans have also made six players inactive. 

Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, linebackers Derick Roberson and Rashaan Evans, offensive lineman Dillon Randunz, defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and defensive tackle Teair Tart are all out for Tennessee.

