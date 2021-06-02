Bengals Sign Ja'Marr Chase, Joseph Ossai to Rookie Contracts

The Cincinnati Bengals have finished signing their 2021 NFL Draft class.

PITTSBURGH — The Cincinnati Bengals finished signing their 2021 NFL Draft class, inking Ja’Marr Chase and Joseph Ossai to their first contracts.

Chase, the Bengals first round pick, finished his career at LSU with 98 catches for 2093 yards and 23 touchdowns. He opted out of the 2020 season after winning the 2019 National Championship with quarterback Joe Burrow.

Chase's contract is four years, $30.8 million with $19.7 million guaranteed.

Ossai spent the last three seasons playing defensive end for the University of Texas. The third round pick totaled 101 tackles, 30.5 for losses and 11 sacks during his time as a Longhorn.

The Bengals have now signed all of their 2021 NFL Draft picks.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

