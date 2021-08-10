Bengals Not Close to Signing Jessie Bates to Contract Extension

The Cincinnati Bengals and Jessie Bates are still distant on a new deal.

From the sounds of it, the Cincinnati Bengals are closer to missing out on a Jessie Bates contract extension than signing one.

According to EPSN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals and Bates are "not progressing toward a deal" at this time. The 24-year-old has made it clear he wants to remain in Cincinnati, but the two sides are not close to signing a new deal.

Bates finished the 2020 season with 109 tackles, three interceptions and 15 passes defensed. According to AllBengals' Publisher, James Rapien, the safety emerged as the Bengals' best defensive player last year.

Bates is set to become a free agent in 2022.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

