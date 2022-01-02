Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bengals Lose OL Quinton Spain vs. Chiefs

    Cincinnati Bengals left guard Quinton Spain left Week 17 with an injury.
    Author:

    The Cincinnati Bengals have officially ruled out offensive lineman Quinton Spain for the remainder of Week 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

    Spain left in the second quarter with an ankle injury and was unable to return. After being evaluated by team doctors, the team announced he will remain out against the Chiefs. 

    Cincinnati will turn to Trey Hill at left guard without Spain. Backup D'Ante Smith was out coming into the game, leaving the Bengals with Jackson Carman as the team's remaining backup interior lineman. 

    Spain is the third lineman to leave the game with an injury after the Chiefs lost both tackles, Orlando Brown and Lucas Niang. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    T.J. Watt Scouts Browns Run Game

    Read More

    Joe Haden on Taking Advantage of Baker Mayfield

    How Steelers Can Move Into Final Wildcard Spot in Week 17

    Steelers Final Injury Report vs. Browns

    Cam Heyward on Best Memories of Ben Roethlisberger

    Steelers Place Two Starters on COVID-19 List

    Film Room: Breaking Down Browns Run Game

    USATSI_17079075_168388034_lowres
    News

    Bengals Lose OL Quinton Spain vs. Chiefs

    just now
    USATSI_16597946_168388034_lowres
    News

    Chiefs Lose Second OT After Lucas Niang Leaves Game With Injury

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16899170_168388034_lowres
    News

    Chiefs OT Orlando Brown Suffers Injury During Pregame Warmups vs. Bengals

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17220048_168388034_lowres
    News

    Bengals Inactives vs. Chiefs

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17345070_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ravens Inactives vs. Rams: Lamar Jackson OUT

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17068722_168388034_lowres
    News

    T.J. Watt Scouts Browns Run Game Ahead of Week 17 Matchup

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17255610_168388034_lowres
    News

    Joe Haden on Taking Advantage of Baker Mayfield

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17300379_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    How Steelers Could Move Into Final Playoff Spot in Week 17

    5 hours ago