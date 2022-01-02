Bengals Lose OL Quinton Spain vs. Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals have officially ruled out offensive lineman Quinton Spain for the remainder of Week 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Spain left in the second quarter with an ankle injury and was unable to return. After being evaluated by team doctors, the team announced he will remain out against the Chiefs.
Cincinnati will turn to Trey Hill at left guard without Spain. Backup D'Ante Smith was out coming into the game, leaving the Bengals with Jackson Carman as the team's remaining backup interior lineman.
Spain is the third lineman to leave the game with an injury after the Chiefs lost both tackles, Orlando Brown and Lucas Niang.
