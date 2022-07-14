Skip to main content

Bengals Reveal White Helmets for 2022 Season

A new look is coming to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cincinnati Bengals revealed an alternative uniform for the 2022 season, adding a white helmet to the mix. 

The AFC North uniform combinations usually lead to great alternatives. The Bengals adding a "White Bengal" to their upcoming season stays the course with that narrative. 

The team hasn't announced when they'll wear the helmets this season. They do have two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers where some extra flare won't be shunned. 

