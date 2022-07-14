Bengals Reveal White Helmets for 2022 Season
The Cincinnati Bengals revealed an alternative uniform for the 2022 season, adding a white helmet to the mix.
The AFC North uniform combinations usually lead to great alternatives. The Bengals adding a "White Bengal" to their upcoming season stays the course with that narrative.
The team hasn't announced when they'll wear the helmets this season. They do have two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers where some extra flare won't be shunned.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Steelers Fans Start Petition to Remove Acrisure Stadium
Why Steelers Chose Acrisure Over Local Brands
Steelers Named Trade Partner for Mekhi Becton
Read More
Le'Veon Bell Mentions Lost Season With Steelers in Retirement Post
What to Watch for at Training Camp
Steelers Best Option is to Add Roof to Stadium
First Look at Steelers Acrisure Stadium
Cam Heyward Has Three Goals This Season
Diving Into Steelers Defensive Front
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook