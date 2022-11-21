Bengals Slam Steelers Predictable Offensive Play-Calling

PITTSBURGH -- In a game where the offense scored 30 points, it was hard to imagine finding a way to dig too deep on the Pittsburgh Steelers' play-calling. But the Cincinnati Bengals weren't amused by it.

In fact, they knew what was coming.

After a game in which the Steelers scored just one touchdown in the second half, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt gave the truth on Pittsburgh's offensive operations.

"Just settling down,” Pratt told CBS Sports. “It was us giving them plays. We knew what they were going to do. They like to do the same plays over and over."

This seems to be a trend for a Matt Canada offense that currently ranks 31st in points per game and yards per play, while also ranking 28th in redzone percentage and 29th in three-and-out percentage.

After the game, quarterback Kenny Pickett said the play-calling isn't too predictable, and the team just needs to "execute whatever’s called".

That seems a bit more difficult to do when the opposing defense already knows what's in your small bag of tricks.

