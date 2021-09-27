Bengals WR Tyler Boyd Says Steelers 'Gave Up'

The Cincinnati Bengals wideout said the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was decided before the clock hit zero.

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their second-straight loss this season, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, 24-10.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd said the Steelers knew before the clock hit zero that this game was all but decided. During his time with reporters on Monday, Boyd said the Steelers "gave up" near the end of regulation.

The Steelers failed to lead in the Week 3 loss. They're now 0-2 at home this season and have serious questions surrounding both sides of the ball.

It's not the news the Steelers want floating around, but in a two-game slump with clear issues to resolve, it's not always easy to keep your head high.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

