September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd Says Steelers 'Gave Up'

The Cincinnati Bengals wideout said the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was decided before the clock hit zero.
Author:
Publish date:

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their second-straight loss this season, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, 24-10. 

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd said the Steelers knew before the clock hit zero that this game was all but decided. During his time with reporters on Monday, Boyd said the Steelers "gave up" near the end of regulation. 

The Steelers failed to lead in the Week 3 loss. They're now 0-2 at home this season and have serious questions surrounding both sides of the ball. 

It's not the news the Steelers want floating around, but in a two-game slump with clear issues to resolve, it's not always easy to keep your head high.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Open as Major Underdogs vs. Packers

4 Reasons Not to Give Up on the Steelers

Can the Steelers Fix It?

Steelers Record-Long Sack Streak Ends

Najee Harris Breaks Steelers Receiving Record

Mike Hilton Waives Off Steelers Fans as Bengals Win

Roethlisberger: There's Pride in Playing for the Steelers

Steelers Fall to Bengals, Losing Two-Straight at Home

Kendrick Green Suffers Knee Injury

JuJu Smith-Schuster Leaves Game With Injury

USATSI_16833816_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd Says Steelers 'Gave Up'

15 minutes ago
USATSI_16835047_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Open As Major Underdogs vs. Packers

28 minutes ago
USATSI_11043142_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

4 Reasons Not to Give Up on the Steelers

2 hours ago
USATSI_16834778_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Can the Steelers Fix It?

4 hours ago
USATSI_16834104_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Record-Long Sack Streak Ends

5 hours ago
USATSI_16834078_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Flavell's Five Thoughts: Steelers Problems Are More Than the O-Line

5 hours ago
USATSI_16834592_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Breaks Steelers Receiving Record

17 hours ago
USATSI_16741670_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Hilton Waives Off Steelers Fans as Bengals Win

18 hours ago