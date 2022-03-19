Skip to main content

Clemson Honors Steelers GM Kevin Colbert During Pro Day

Clemson kicked off their Pro Day by giving Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert a signed jersey.

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert will step down after 22 years as the team's GM. While he isn't leaving the organization, many are treating the move as a retirement. And at Clemson's recent Pro Day, they honored Colbert as if he was leaving the game.

Clemson presented Colbert with a signed and frame Tigers jersey to kick-off their Pro Day activities. 

The Steelers attending Clemson Pro Days was a guarantee during Colbert's time with the team, and he never failed to be there himself. Most years, he and head coach Mike Tomlin would arrive a day early to watch practice as well.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Free Agency Notes and Answers

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Release Statement on Passing of John Clayton

Mike Tomlin's a Legend, When Will Steelers Sign Tyrann Mathieu?

Myles Jack Says This Phone Call With Tomlin Sealed Deal for Steelers

Mason Cole Discusses the Position He'll Play With Steelers

Mitchell Trubisky Reveals Jersey Number With Steelers

In This Article (2)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

Steelers mock 1.0 (9)
Podcasts

Steelers Free Agency Notes and Answers

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick Bell2 hours ago
USATSI_9747703_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Release Statement on Passing of John Clayton

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_17067330_168388034_lowres (1)
News

James Washington Signs With Cowboys

By Noah Strackbein16 hours ago
USATSI_17433667_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign All-Pro Kick/Punt Returner

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
USATSI_16741693_168388034_lowres (2)
News

JuJu Smith-Schuster Signs With Chiefs

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_15236260_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Browns Land Deshaun Watson

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (8)
Podcasts

Mike Tomlin's a Legend, When Will Steelers Sign Tyrann Mathieu?

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie DruinMar 18, 2022
USATSI_17069227_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Levi Wallace: From Underdog to Steelers

By Derrick BellMar 18, 2022