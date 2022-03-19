Clemson Honors Steelers GM Kevin Colbert During Pro Day

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert will step down after 22 years as the team's GM. While he isn't leaving the organization, many are treating the move as a retirement. And at Clemson's recent Pro Day, they honored Colbert as if he was leaving the game.

Clemson presented Colbert with a signed and frame Tigers jersey to kick-off their Pro Day activities.

The Steelers attending Clemson Pro Days was a guarantee during Colbert's time with the team, and he never failed to be there himself. Most years, he and head coach Mike Tomlin would arrive a day early to watch practice as well.

