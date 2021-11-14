Browns QB Baker Mayfield Suffers Leg Injury vs. Patriots

The Cleveland Browns quarterback attempted to limp to the sideline but was unable to.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield left Week 10's matchup with the New England Patriots with a leg injury he sustained in the second half.

Mayfield took a hard hit from linebacker Matt Judon in the third quarter. He stood up and attempted to walk off the field but went back down to the ground and was tended to by trainers.

The team announced he is questionable to return after evaluation.

Mayfield was replaced by backup Case Kenuum. This is Mayfield's second injury of the season. He missed Week 7 against the Denver Broncos after having surgery on a torn labrum in his shoulder.

