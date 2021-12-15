Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Browns QB Baker Mayfield Tests Positive for COVID-19

    The Cleveland Browns COVID-19 troubles continue as quarterback Baker Mayfield becomes the latest member to test positive, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

    Mayfield joins eight other players and head coach Kevin Stefanski on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. All 10 members of the team tested positive within the last two days. 

    Mayfield will need to test negative twice within 24 hours and be symptom-free for 48 hours in order to return to the team. The Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. 

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mayfield says he feels "completely fine" and expects to start this weekend. His backup is Nick Mullens.

